Amaal Mallik raises voice for composers after Salman Khan Films post

Composer Amaal Mallik has raised concerns about the way music creators are credited in the Hindi film industry. The composer spoke out after Salman Khan Films shared posts marking the 11th anniversary of the 2015 song Main Hoon Hero Tera, where he said his name and that of lyricist Kumaar were not included in the credits. The issue prompted Amaal to speak about the importance of giving composers, lyricists and other music creators proper recognition for their work.

Amaal Mallik took to social media to express his frustration and questioned the practice of overlooking the people who create the music and lyrics behind popular Bollywood songs. His comments were not limited to one song or one production house. He also called on Indian artists to come together and speak up about crediting, suggesting that creators need to stand together when their work is not properly acknowledged.

The Main Hoon Hero Tera discussion is significant because the song became popular after its release in 2015 and remains associated with the film Hero. Amaal Mallik composed the song, while Kumaar wrote its lyrics. The absence of their names from the anniversary posts became the immediate reason for Amaal to raise the issue publicly.

Amaal also defended the musical legacy of his family while making his point. He referred to the 76 year musical journey of his family and his own work alongside his brother Armaan Malik. His comments reflected his view that artists and music creators should receive proper recognition for their contributions, regardless of how long ago a song was released.

My business associates in the music industry,



Music Labels & Senior/Junior A&Rs,

Song Fixers (Sync),

Actors (Old & New)

Production Houses & Individual Producers

Directors,



If by the end of this year I don’t see my NAME in the primary artist credits of of all MY songs, along… pic.twitter.com/h6vJ1k2ejw — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) September 16, 2026

Fans responded to Amaal’s comments and many praised him for speaking openly about the issue. The discussion has also brought attention to wider questions surrounding credits, royalties and recognition for music creators in the Indian film industry.

The controversy highlights why composer and lyricist credits remain important even after a film or song has been released. For music creators, proper attribution helps establish their contribution to a project and keeps the record of who created the work clear. Amaal’s comments have therefore opened a broader conversation about how Bollywood acknowledges the people behind its music.