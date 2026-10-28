BLACKPINK member Jisoo is preparing to release more solo music as she moves closer to launching her debut full length solo album. The singer has announced her second prerelease single, titled Addicted, which is scheduled to arrive on October 30, 2026 (Friday). The announcement follows the release of her earlier single Click in September 2026 and gives fans another look at the musical direction of her upcoming album.

According to her agency Blissoo, Addicted will be available on local and international music streaming platforms from 8AM KST (7AM Malaysian Time).

Jisoo reveals a mysterious look in Addicted teasers

Ahead of the song’s release, Blissoo shared several promotional materials through its official social media accounts between October 24 and 26. These included a motion logo, concept photographs and a short video preview.

The motion logo features heart shaped lighting moving across a dark purple sky before revealing the title Addicted in bold, three dimensional letters.

The concept photographs show Jisoo standing behind a shimmering curtain with full bangs and sleek black nails. The styling suggests a different visual direction compared to her previous release.

A separate video teaser also gives listeners a brief preview of the upcoming song’s melody and choreography, offering an early look at what Jisoo has planned.

How Addicted differs from Click

Jisoo’s previous prerelease single, Click, arrived in September 2026. The track explored the natural connection between two people who unexpectedly meet and develop feelings for each other.

In comparison, Addicted is expected to explore a darker and more complicated concept, based on the promotional material released so far.

However, further details about the complete song and its overall musical style are yet to be revealed.

When will Jisoo’s Addicted release?

Addicted will release on October 30, 2026, at 8AM KST (7AM Malaysian Time) across music streaming platforms.

The single marks another step towards Jisoo’s upcoming debut full length solo album, with additional details about the complete project still awaited.