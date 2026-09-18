BLACKPINK’s Rose drops New Trick with a message about overcoming hardship

BLACKPINK member Rosé has released her new single “New Trick,” marking another solo music release from the K pop star. The song arrived on Friday, with her agency confirming the release. The track takes an energetic garage punk approach and focuses on moving forward after difficult experiences.

According to The Black Label, “New Trick” carries a message about overcoming hardship and finding your own way forward with your own “new trick.” The song presents the idea of dealing with difficult moments while continuing to move ahead instead of remaining stuck in the past.

The new release also brings together several names who have previously worked with Rosé. Amy Allen, who was involved in the making of Rosé’s global hit “APT.,” co produced the new track. Andrew Wells, who previously collaborated with Rosé on “Stay a Little Longer,” also worked on the production.

The music video for “New Trick” was created in collaboration with Apple to coincide with the release of the iPhone 18. The collaboration adds a technology focused element to the visual presentation of the new song.

The video was directed by Dave Meyers, a filmmaker known for working with several major international music artists. His previous credits include projects with Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande.

For Rosé, “New Trick” adds another entry to her growing solo catalogue outside BLACKPINK. The singer has continued to build her individual music identity while remaining part of the K pop group, which also includes Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa.

The song’s garage punk sound also gives Rosé an opportunity to explore a different musical style. Rather than focusing only on polished pop production, “New Trick” uses a more energetic and raw approach that matches its theme of resilience and moving ahead.

The release is also notable because of the creative team behind it. With Amy Allen and Andrew Wells involved in the production and Dave Meyers directing the video, the project brings together collaborators who have already worked with Rosé or other major artists.