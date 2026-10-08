Bruno Mars gave BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ a special moment during the final night of his The Romantic tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The K pop star appeared in Mars’ popular Angel Baby Cam segment, creating a surprise moment that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

ROSÉ was seen enjoying the music and dancing along as Bruno Mars performed APT., their 2024 hit that became a major collaboration between the two artists. The singer appeared with blonde hair and wore a dark jacket with yellow detailing as she joined in the fun during the stadium show.

The appearance brought back memories of the close musical connection between Mars and ROSÉ. The two artists have previously performed APT. together on stage, including during BLACKPINK’s 2025 SoFi Stadium show. Their latest interaction at the Los Angeles concert gave fans another chance to see the pair together.

The Angel Baby Cam has become a fan favorite part of Bruno Mars’ live shows. The segment usually focuses on people in the audience and captures their reactions, dancing and moments of enjoyment during the concert. Having ROSÉ appear in the segment made the moment particularly notable because of her existing collaboration with Mars.

Fans who attended the concert and those watching clips shared online reacted to the appearance. Videos from the moment showed ROSÉ dancing and enjoying the performance while the audience continued to celebrate the final night of the tour.

The appearance also highlighted the continued popularity of APT., which brought together Bruno Mars and ROSÉ for one of the most talked about pop collaborations of 2024. The song connected Mars’ pop sound with ROSÉ’s K pop audience and became an important part of both artists’ recent music careers.

Bruno Mars brings out ROSÉ for his Angel Baby Cam during his final show in LA https://t.co/Pt6qR7elr9 — Variety (@Variety) October 8, 2026

For Bruno Mars, the appearance came as The Romantic tour reached its final night at SoFi Stadium. For ROSÉ, it marked another memorable public moment connected to APT. and her musical partnership with the American singer.

The simple interaction between the two stars gave fans a lighthearted moment to remember from the tour finale.