BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, recently interacted with Indian fans on Weverse and learned about Diwali, the festival of lights. The singer became curious about the Indian festival after fans introduced him to its traditions and celebrations. His attempt to greet them in Hindi also caught the attention of ARMY, the group’s worldwide fan community.

The conversation began when an Indian fan wished V on Diwali and virtually shared festive sweets with him. Interested in learning more, the singer asked, “What kind of festival is Diwali? I’m curious.”

An Indian fan then explained the meaning of the festival and how it is celebrated across the country. The fan wrote, “OMG, Taehyung, you made my day. Diwali, the festival of lights, is not a birthday. It is a day when the people across India celebrate the occasion with fireworks and the popping of sweets.”

BTS’ V wishes Indian fans ‘Diwali Mubarak’

After reading the messages, V greeted his Indian fans by saying, “Diwali Mubarak!” His Hindi greeting made the interaction even more special for fans, who appreciated his effort to learn about a festival celebrated across India.

Bts’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans, His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish Wins Hearts 2

The singer also noticed fan-made AI images featuring all seven BTS members dressed in traditional Indian outfits. The pictures showed RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook wearing colourful kurtas. Some images also featured the members holding fuljhadis, while diyas added a festive touch to the pictures.

V appeared impressed by the outfits and responded, “The clothes are pretty.” His reaction added another memorable moment to the interaction with Indian ARMY.

A look at BTS and its global popularity

BTS is a South Korean boy band consisting of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013 and went on to become one of the biggest names in K-pop.

BTS has released several popular songs, including Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv and Fake Love. Its dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY, includes listeners from different parts of the world, including a large community of Indian fans.