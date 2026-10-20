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What went wrong at Daler Mehndi’s Navratri show? Minister raises serious questions over his performance

Daler Mehndi faces criticism from minister Subodh Uniyal over his Rs 35 lakh Navratri performance, as organisers cite health concerns following the stage controversy.

By Shweta Ghadashi
What went wrong at Daler Mehndi's Navratri show? Minister raises serious questions over his performance
Daler Mehndi_pic courtesy X

Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has found himself at the centre of a controversy following his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri fair in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The incident took place on Sunday evening during the final day of Navratri celebrations dedicated to Goddess Durga. What was expected to be a musical performance at the religious gathering turned controversial after local MLA and minister Subodh Uniyal publicly questioned the singer’s behaviour on stage.

According to the allegations, Uniyal was unhappy with Mehndi’s performance despite the singer reportedly being paid Rs 35 lakh for the event. The minister accused him of slurring his words, lip syncing instead of singing live and appearing to be under the influence. These remain allegations, and there has been no confirmation that the singer had consumed any intoxicating substance.

Organisers cite Daler Mehndi’s health concerns

Following the confrontation, event organisers reportedly explained that Mehndi’s team had informed them that the singer was not feeling well. The explanation came amid reports concerning his recent health problems, including a stroke.

However, Uniyal maintained that performers invited to religious events have a responsibility to respect the occasion and maintain proper conduct. His objection was not limited to the reported performance issues but also concerned the expectations attached to a programme organised as part of Navratri celebrations.

The disagreement quickly became a talking point, particularly because of the reported Rs 35 lakh performance fee and the religious importance of the event.

Controversy sparks discussion over live performances

The incident has also raised questions about what audiences and organisers should expect from singers hired for major public celebrations. While some may view an artist’s health as an important consideration, the minister’s allegations have brought attention to live singing standards and professional responsibility.

Daler Mehndi is widely recognised for his energetic Punjabi songs and stage performances. However, his appearance at the Maa Kunjapuri fair has now attracted attention for reasons beyond music.

The singer’s detailed response to the minister’s specific allegations was not included in the available account.

Source@askbhupi
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