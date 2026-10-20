Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has found himself at the centre of a controversy following his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri fair in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The incident took place on Sunday evening during the final day of Navratri celebrations dedicated to Goddess Durga. What was expected to be a musical performance at the religious gathering turned controversial after local MLA and minister Subodh Uniyal publicly questioned the singer’s behaviour on stage.

According to the allegations, Uniyal was unhappy with Mehndi’s performance despite the singer reportedly being paid Rs 35 lakh for the event. The minister accused him of slurring his words, lip syncing instead of singing live and appearing to be under the influence. These remain allegations, and there has been no confirmation that the singer had consumed any intoxicating substance.

Organisers cite Daler Mehndi’s health concerns

Following the confrontation, event organisers reportedly explained that Mehndi’s team had informed them that the singer was not feeling well. The explanation came amid reports concerning his recent health problems, including a stroke.

However, Uniyal maintained that performers invited to religious events have a responsibility to respect the occasion and maintain proper conduct. His objection was not limited to the reported performance issues but also concerned the expectations attached to a programme organised as part of Navratri celebrations.

The disagreement quickly became a talking point, particularly because of the reported Rs 35 lakh performance fee and the religious importance of the event.

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi is making headlines after his live performance at a fair in Uttarakhand. He had arrived to perform at the Kunjapuri Mela on the last day of Navratri, just one day before Dussehra.Reports say that Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal became upset with his performance and reprimanded him on stage.The minister also alleged that Daler Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol, while the event organisers reportedly said that the singer was not feeling well. However, the allegation of intoxication has not been independently confirmed.A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the controversy surrounding the well-known singer. 🎤 — Aarv (@Aarv_here10) October 20, 2026

Controversy sparks discussion over live performances

The incident has also raised questions about what audiences and organisers should expect from singers hired for major public celebrations. While some may view an artist’s health as an important consideration, the minister’s allegations have brought attention to live singing standards and professional responsibility.

Daler Mehndi is widely recognised for his energetic Punjabi songs and stage performances. However, his appearance at the Maa Kunjapuri fair has now attracted attention for reasons beyond music.

The singer’s detailed response to the minister’s specific allegations was not included in the available account.