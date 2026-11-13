Diljit Dosanjh makes history with Daddy Yankee at Latin Grammys 2026, says ‘Punjabis have arrived’

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh brought Punjabi music to the global stage after performing alongside Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee at the Latin Grammys 2026. Their collaboration, titled Pokito, brought together two different musical cultures and received an enthusiastic response from the audience. A video of their performance has now been shared by Diljit on social media, attracting attention from fans.

Diljit Dosanjh shares Latin Grammys performance

On Friday, Diljit took to Instagram to share a video from the prestigious music event. In the clip, he can be seen performing his Punjabi verse from Pokito, while Daddy Yankee sings his Spanish portion. The two musicians later come together on stage as the audience cheers for their performance.

Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, “Punjabis have arrived at the Latin Grammys! Oye, Punjabi will be spoken on every stage in the world. May God bless us! A shoutout to big brother @daddyyankee Thank you for bringing two cultures together on one stage. A shoutout to @latingrammys for having us!”

The performance also received an encouraging response online. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, with one user writing, “This is sick.” Another commented, “What a song, loved it!” A fan wrote, “Omg!! what a mix of rhythms. Love Punjabi music and Puerto Ricans!” Another commented, “Yankee Jatt”, while one fan called it the “Best crossover of the year”.

Daddy Yankee calls Punjabi and reggaeton music cousins

Speaking about his collaboration with Diljit on the Latin Grammys red carpet, Daddy Yankee expressed his happiness about bringing the two musical styles together.

He told the media, “It means a lot. I want to thank Diljit; he did a great job. I think Punjabi and Reggaeton are like cousins. I always felt like that. The collaboration has been amazing; I want to thank everyone who has been supporting the record. It’s like one of the craziest things like music makes sense when the cultures collide.”

Released on October 30, Pokito blends Diljit’s Punjabi vocals and bhangra influences with Daddy Yankee’s reggaeton sound. The Spanish phrase ‘Poquito a poquito’ means ‘little by little’. Directed by Stillz, the music video brings together references to Punjabi traditions and Latin urban culture. The track is part of Daddy Yankee’s 15-track album La Postal.

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming India tour

Meanwhile, Diljit will perform in Indore on November 15 as part of his Aura India Tour. His upcoming shows include Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow, before the India leg concludes in Chandigarh on December 6. He is also set to return to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027.