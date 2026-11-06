Singer Doja Cat brought a political twist to her Dallas concert by changing the lyrics of her hit song ‘Paint the Town Red’. The singer performed at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night (Nov. 4) as part of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour. During the show, she made a change to the song’s lyrics to acknowledge the results of the Texas midterm elections, where Democrats recorded a major victory.

While performing the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, Doja changed the familiar line to reflect the election outcome. Instead of singing about painting the town red, she changed the colour to blue, referring to the Democrats’ victory in Texas. The audience got to hear the revised version during the performance, turning the song into a moment linked to the state’s political results.

“I let all that get to my head/ I don’t care, I paint the town blue,” she rapped while performing in a silver swimsuit and matching heels. Doja repeated the revised line later in the performance and encouraged the audience to sing it back to her.

Doja Cat changes ‘Paint the Town Red’ lyrics in Dallas

The lyric change came shortly after the Texas midterm election results were announced. The Democrats’ strong performance became a talking point beyond politics, with Doja bringing the result into her concert through a small change to one of her best known songs.

It is not yet clear whether the singer will continue using the revised lyrics during her remaining Texas shows. She has two more concerts scheduled in the state as part of the Tour Ma Vie World Tour.

The story behind Doja Cat’s ‘Paint the Town Red’

Released in August 2023, ‘Paint the Town Red’ served as the lead single ahead of Doja Cat’s album Scarlet. The song became her first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance.

The track remains one of the singer’s best known songs. Her Dallas performance gave it a different meaning for the night by connecting its lyrics with the political mood in Texas.

Doja Cat changes lyric of ‘Paint The Town Red’ at her show in Dallas, Texas following the Democratic victory:“I don’t care I paint the town BLUE.” https://t.co/0rT5gmlYRK — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2026

Doja Cat is scheduled to perform in San Antonio on November 6 and Houston on November 7. It remains to be seen whether audiences at these two concerts will hear the same version of the song or if she will return to its original lyrics.