Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance at Shakira’s Madrid concert on October 3, 2026, giving fans an unexpected musical moment. During the eighth show of Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at Madrid’s Macondo Park, the British singer joined Shakira on stage for an acoustic performance of Antología. The song holds a special place in Shakira’s career as it was originally released on her 1995 debut album and was written when she was still a teenager in Bogotá.

The performance brought the two singers together for a stripped down version of the popular song. Shakira described the opportunity to perform Antología with Dua Lipa as an honor, particularly because the song was written during her teenage years. The appearance also gave fans a chance to see the two international singers sharing the stage in a more intimate musical setting. Dua Lipa appeared in a sleek black gown and also addressed the audience in Spanish while thanking the 50,000 fans who had gathered for the concert.

The special performance was also made available through a live stream, allowing viewers outside Madrid to watch the unexpected collaboration. The moment reportedly attracted more than a million viewers worldwide. For fans of both singers, the performance stood out because of the different musical styles they brought to the song while keeping the acoustic arrangement simple.

Dua Lipa later shared the experience on social media, describing it as a treasured memory. The collaboration also reflected the mutual respect between the two artists, who have established themselves as major names in global pop music. While Shakira has continued her world tour with songs from across her career, Dua Lipa’s surprise appearance added a different dimension to the Madrid show.

The performance of Antología has since drawn attention online, particularly because the song comes from an important early phase of Shakira’s career. The Madrid concert therefore became notable not only for the tour itself but also for the unexpected meeting of two international music stars on one stage.