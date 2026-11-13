Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor retires

For Duran Duran fans, the news is difficult to absorb. Roger Taylor, the drummer whose beats helped shape the sound of one of Britain’s most successful pop bands, is stepping away from the group and retiring from playing drums. The reason is tinnitus, a hearing condition that has progressively worsened.

Duran Duran confirmed the decision on November 12, 2026. Taylor described it as one of the hardest decisions of his life, saying that playing drums in the band had been the joy of his life. However, after taking medical advice, he has decided that his health must come first.

For fans who have followed the band since its early days, this marks the end of a remarkable musical chapter.

The beat behind Duran Duran’s greatest hits

Roger Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1979 and became part of its celebrated original line up with Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, Andy Taylor and John Taylor.

His drumming helped power some of the band’s biggest hits, including Rio, Hungry Like the Wolf, Girls on Film and The Reflex. At the height of their popularity in the 1980s, Duran Duran became one of the defining bands of the New Romantic movement.

Taylor stepped away from the group in 1985 but returned in 2001 when the original five members reunited. He subsequently recorded and performed with the band across several successful albums, reconnecting with generations of fans.

Duran Duran has his back

Taylor’s bandmates have supported his decision, describing him as their brother and making it clear that he will always remain part of the Duran Duran family.

His departure follows a memorable period for the band, including its Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2022 and recent touring commitments. Duran Duran has not yet announced who will take over the drumming duties.

For fans, the familiar rhythms of Rio and Hungry Like the Wolf will always carry Roger Taylor’s musical signature. He may be putting away his drumsticks, but his contribution to the band’s legacy is firmly secured.

Sometimes, the most difficult decision is knowing when to stop. For Roger Taylor, it is time to put his health first.