Guns N’ Roses return to India, but this time it’s bigger

Guns N’ Roses are returning to India, and this time the band is not making it a one city affair. Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will bring the band’s ongoing World Tour to Bengaluru on November 14 and Guwahati on November 17, marking their first ever performance in Northeast India. Both shows are part of the Asia leg of the 2026 World Tour, with NICE Grounds hosting the Bengaluru concert and Khanapara Veterinary Ground hosting the Guwahati show.

For Indian fans, there is an added reason to look forward to the shows. BookMyShow Live has now announced the Indian opening acts, with Sikkim based hard rock band Girish and The Chronicles opening in Bengaluru and veteran Delhi rock band Parikrama taking the stage before Guns N’ Roses in Guwahati. Girish and The Chronicles were also part of the band’s 2025 Mumbai concert, making their return to the bill a natural link between the two Indian visits. Parikrama, meanwhile, bring a very different piece of Indian rock history to what will be a landmark Northeast concert.

The significance of Guwahati goes beyond another concert stop. Guns N’ Roses have never performed in the Northeast before, so the November 17 show represents a genuine first for the region. It also reflects how international concert touring in India is gradually moving beyond the traditional metropolitan circuit.

The timing of the India return is interesting too. Guns N’ Roses played Mumbai on May 17, 2025, their first Indian concert in 12 years at the time. That show brought Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan to the country together and was also promoted by BookMyShow Live. Just over a year later, the relationship has expanded into a two city India tour.

Fans attending this time are also getting a Guns N’ Roses show that is not simply a replay of the familiar greatest hits package. The band released two new songs, Nothin’ and Atlas, in late 2025, and both have become part of the current live repertoire. At the September 16 show in San Antonio, the band played a 32 song set that included both tracks alongside Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain, Paradise City, Civil War, Estranged, Rocket Queen and You Could Be Mine. The same show ran for more than three hours.

That does not mean Indian fans should expect an identical setlist. Guns N’ Roses have been changing portions of the set from one show to another during the 2026 tour, and the exact India setlist has not been announced. What the recent concerts do establish is that the band is still willing to dig into its catalogue, mix major hits with deeper cuts and covers, and give audiences a substantial live performance rather than simply running through the obvious singles.

The current touring lineup also reflects the band as it exists today rather than the classic 1980s and early 1990s version many fans remember. Rose remains on vocals, Slash on lead guitar and McKagan on bass, with the wider touring lineup including Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed and drummer Isaac Carpenter. Melissa Reese, who had toured with the band in previous years, is not part of the 2026 touring lineup following the band’s announcement earlier this year.

Guns N’ Roses arrive in India on November 14 in Bengaluru and November 17 in Guwahati. For a band whose songs have travelled across generations, the next chapter of the India story is now being written in two very different parts of the country.