Jay-Z has officially been confirmed as the headliner for the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show. The 56-year-old rapper, who has played a major role in selecting performers for the event in recent years, will finally take the stage himself after reports suggested that he had chosen himself for the upcoming show.

The announcement was made during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys versus Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday Night Football on October 26. The 2027 Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027.

Jay-Z reflects on his musical journey

Jay-Z shared his excitement about performing at one of the biggest sporting events in the world. In a statement reported by Variety, he said, “From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey. Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

The announcement comes as the rapper celebrates the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. His recent JAY-Z 30 celebration concerts have also marked this milestone in his music career.

Roger Goodell welcomes Jay-Z to the stage

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also spoke about Jay-Z’s upcoming performance and his work with Roc Nation, which has been involved in producing the Super Bowl halftime show.

“For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Goodell said.

He added, “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

GOAT’s out of the bag. @sc #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLXI https://t.co/6wnIqTKjZB — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) October 27, 2026

Could Beyoncé join Jay-Z?

Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles were reportedly among the other artists considered for the 2027 halftime show. However, Jay-Z’s confirmation has now put the focus on which special guests could appear alongside him.

Beyoncé is already a major talking point among fans. She headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 and later appeared as a guest during Coldplay’s performance. A guest appearance alongside Jay-Z would mark her third Super Bowl halftime performance.

Jay-Z has previously brought artists including Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Lauryn Hill, Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg to the stage at various performances. Whether Beyoncé or any other special guest will appear at the 2027 show has not been confirmed.