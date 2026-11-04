KATSEYE has postponed its Detroit concert after group member Megan Skiendiel fell ill and became unable to perform. The announcement was shared through the group’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 3, the same day the concert was scheduled to take place. The group was due to perform at Little Caesars Arena as part of its Wildworld Tour, with the show listed to begin at 8 p.m.

The sudden change came as a disappointment for fans who had already made plans to attend the concert, including those who had travelled to Detroit. In its statement, KATSEYE apologised for the inconvenience and explained that the decision was taken to give Megan enough time to rest and recover.

KATSEYE shares statement after Detroit show postponement

The group announced the postponement on Instagram Stories, saying, “We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed due to illness,” read the group’s post on Instagram Stories. “Unfortunately, Megan is unwell and unable to perform tonight, and we want to make sure she has the time she needs to rest and recover.”

The statement also acknowledged the disappointment among fans. “We know so many of you have traveled, made plans, and been looking forward to tonight. We are incredibly disappointed that we won’t get to see you, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience. “Thank you for your patience, understanding, and for always showing us so much love. We love you and can’t wait to see you soon.”

Fans who had already reached the venue were asked to follow instructions from the arena staff.

Katseye_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Will KATSEYE’s upcoming concerts be affected?

Detroit is one of the stops on KATSEYE’s North American Wildworld Tour. According to the group’s tour announcement, the next scheduled performances are at Chicago’s United Center on Thursday, November 5, followed by Minneapolis’ Target Center on Saturday, November 7.

The group has not announced any changes to these concerts. Fans planning to attend are advised to check their respective venues for the latest updates before travelling.

KATSEYE has also had other changes to its lineup in recent months. Manon Bannerman previously stepped away from group activities to focus on her mental health. Sophia Laforteza also took a break for her well-being and is expected to rejoin the group in January 2027.

In August, KATSEYE also withdrew from Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields festival after Megan suffered an ankle injury. The latest Detroit postponement is another change to the group’s performance schedule involving the singer.