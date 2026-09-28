LISA made history at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on September 27 in Los Angeles after winning Best Pop for ‘Dream’ featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi. The award marked a major achievement for the BLACKPINK member during her solo career. With the win, LISA became the first K pop soloist, first female K pop act and first Southeast Asian artist to win both Best Pop and Best K Pop at the VMAs. The recognition came after a major year for LISA, following the release of her solo album Alter Ego.

The singer became emotional while accepting the award and was seen fighting back tears on stage. She thanked her fans for their support and acknowledged the role they have played in her solo journey. The Best Pop category included major names such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, making LISA’s win another significant moment in her career. The award also added to her achievements as she continues to establish her identity as a solo artist outside BLACKPINK.

LISA also used the 2026 VMAs stage to debut her new song ‘SaWaDiKa’. For the performance, she appeared in a red wrestling outfit and performed choreography inspired by martial arts. The staging also included a tuk tuk sequence, bringing an element of Thai culture into the performance. The presentation connected the new song with LISA’s Thai background while giving the audience its first major live look at the track.

LISA performing ‘SaWaDiKa’ at the vmas pic.twitter.com/RIMANZsIgZ — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 28, 2026

The performance followed her Best Pop win and gave LISA two major moments during the same ceremony. While ‘Dream’ represented an important achievement in her solo career, ‘SaWaDiKa’ introduced another part of her musical direction.

LISA’s night at the 2026 VMAs therefore combined a personal career milestone with the debut of new music. Her Best Pop victory for ‘Dream’ added a new record to her achievements, while her performance of ‘SaWaDiKa’ brought Thai inspired elements to one of the biggest music award stages. Together, the two appearances highlighted different sides of her growing solo career.