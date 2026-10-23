BLACKPINK star Lisa has stepped into action hero territory with the release of her new music video, Tarantino. The video arrived at midnight alongside her six track collection, Press Play, released through Lloud and RCA Records. Directed by Grammy Award winning filmmaker James Mackel, the three and a half minute video combines action, dance and a spy themed story set inside a hotel.

Lisa takes on hotel villains in Tarantino

In the music video, Lisa plays a stylish agent who has a flight to catch and a mission to complete. Dressed in a sharp outfit, she moves through the hotel while taking on a series of villains. The video features choreographed fight scenes, with Lisa delivering punches and kicks as she makes her way through the building.

The action also includes a dance sequence featuring the hotel’s chambermaids and bellboys. Lisa moves alongside them before continuing her fight against the kitchen staff. The combination of dance and action gives the video a cinematic style, with Lisa at the centre of the story.

Towards the end, Lisa manages to send a message to her “favorite director”, who appears to be somewhere inside the same building. A red letter slipped under a door becomes the final clue, but its contents remain a mystery. The ending leaves viewers wondering what the message means.

Lisa connects Tarantino with her PlayStation collaboration

Lisa had been teasing the song on social media in the days leading up to its release. She also promoted it through a campaign for a limited edition Lisa DualSense wireless controller for PlayStation, which she helped design.

The controller makes a brief appearance in the music video when Lisa signs one for a fan. The moment connects the new release with her gaming collaboration.

Press Play follows Lisa’s solo music journey

Lisa’s new Press Play collection contains six tracks and features SaWaDiKa as its lead single. The song debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 23 on the Billboard Global 200 in September.

Her debut solo album, Alter Ego, was released in 2025 and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. With Tarantino, Lisa adds another screen focused concept to her solo work, combining music, choreography and action in a story driven video.