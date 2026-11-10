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Mariah Carey announces nine European tour dates for 2027, check cities and ticket sale details

Mariah Carey announces nine European dates for her 2027 Firefly tour, beginning June 24 in Denmark, with tickets going on sale November 13.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Mariah Carey announces nine European tour dates for 2027, check cities and ticket sale details
Mariah Carey_pic courtesy Instagram

Mariah Carey is set to return to European stages in summer 2027 with her upcoming Firefly tour. The Grammy winning singer has announced nine concert dates across Europe, giving fans an opportunity to catch her live in several cities next year. The tour is scheduled to begin on June 24 at Molleparken in Sonderborg, Denmark.

Mariah shared the announcement on Instagram on Monday morning, November 9. Along with the dates and venues, she also addressed her fans, popularly known as Lambs, in the caption. She wrote, “Lambs!! Join me next summer on the Firefly tour!! Excited to see all of you in Europe!”

Mariah Carey’s complete 2027 Firefly tour schedule

The singer’s summer tour will include nine performances across Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Switzerland.

Here is the complete schedule:

DateVenue and location
June 24Molleparken, Sonderborg, Denmark
June 27Powderham Castle Grounds, Exeter, U.K.
June 29Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, U.K.
July 1Blenheim Palace Grounds, Oxfordshire, U.K.
July 3Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, U.K.
July 8Jazz Open Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany
July 11Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy
July 14Francofolies De Spa, Spa, Belgium
July 20Moon & Stars Festival, Locarno, Switzerland

The schedule includes several outdoor venues and established music festivals, making the tour a mix of individual concert appearances and festival performances.

When do Mariah Carey concert tickets go on sale?

Mariah has confirmed that tickets for the European shows will go on sale on Friday, November 13. The general sale will begin at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the respective venue websites.

Fans planning to attend can check the official ticketing platforms for availability and booking information.

Mariah Carey prepares for the holiday season

Apart from her upcoming tour, Mariah is also preparing for the festive season. The singer recently appeared in a new Gucci campaign film, marking another holiday season project for the Grammy winning artist.

With nine European performances confirmed for 2027, the Firefly tour adds another set of live dates to her upcoming schedule.

SourceMariah Carey
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