Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of his brother Daler Mehndi after reports claimed that the veteran singer had consumed alcohol before a performance in Uttarakhand. Mika challenged the allegations in a video shared on Instagram and urged the media to check facts before publishing claims that could affect an artist’s reputation.

In his video message, Mika made a strong statement about his brother’s drinking habits. The message accompanying the video read, “If you ever see Daler Mehndi drinking alcohol, I’ll quit singing.”

Mika Singh questions reports about his brother

Speaking about the controversy, Mika said, “I saw the news. You people have spread this ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing’ First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?”

Mika also explained that artists sometimes perform despite being unwell because they have already committed to a show. He said, “No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain ‘yes we will do the show’ Even if we have 104 degree fever, it doesn’t matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga.”

Mika suggested that Daler may have performed despite feeling unwell. He also said his brother had been dealing with health issues for the past two years and was still recovering.

Mika urges media to verify facts

In the caption, Mika wished everyone a Happy Dussehra and criticised the publication of allegations without proper verification. He said the incident was disappointing and questioned whether the singer had been given a fair chance to explain his side.

Mika also compared the treatment of Indian artists with how an international band like Coldplay might be treated. He urged media organisations to report responsibly, warning that headlines can damage reputations.

What happened at the Kunjapuri Fair?

On October 18, Daler Mehndi performed at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district during the Navratri celebrations. During the event, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage, interrupted the performance and asked the singer to stop.

Uniyal alleged that Daler had consumed alcohol before performing at an event held in honour of Maa Durga. Mika has disputed the reports surrounding the allegation. The available account does not include a detailed response from Uniyal to Mika’s statements.