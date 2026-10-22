Punjabi singer Mika Singh has demanded an apology from Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal after his brother, Daler Mehndi, was publicly reprimanded during a cultural event in New Tehri. The controversy began when the minister interrupted Daler’s performance and questioned his behaviour on stage, suggesting that the singer was intoxicated. The incident quickly gained attention after a video circulated on social media, with several Bollywood and Punjabi celebrities coming forward to support Daler.

Mika Singh demands apology from Subodh Uniyal

On Wednesday, Mika shared an Instagram post thanking celebrities, fans and well-wishers for supporting his brother. He once again rejected the allegations about Daler consuming alcohol.

“Sat Sri Akal, everyone! 🙏❤️ Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong.”

Sat Sri Akal, everyone! 🙏❤️ Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support.My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong.आज अगर कोई टीचर स्कूल या कॉलेज में किसी बच्चे को डांटता है, तो भी बड़ा मुद्दा बन जाता है। फिर एक इतने बड़े कलाकार को मंच पर सबके सामने इस तरह डांटना और अपमानित करना कहाँ तक सही है?I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated. Cabinet minister @SubodhUniyal1Thank you, everyone, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji. ❤️🙏 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026

Questioning the minister’s decision to reprimand an established artist publicly, Mika added, “Today, even if a teacher scolds a child in school or college, it becomes a big issue. So, how justified is it to scold and humiliate such a renowned artist in front of everyone on stage? I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated. Cabinet minister @SubodhUniyal1. Thank you, everyone, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji.”

What happened during Daler Mehndi’s performance?

The incident took place on Sunday night at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri. During Daler’s performance, Subodh Uniyal interrupted him and said, “You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?” Later, speaking to ANI, the minister explained his objection.

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi is making headlines after his live performance at a fair in Uttarakhand. He had arrived to perform at the Kunjapuri Mela on the last day of Navratri, just one day before Dussehra.Reports say that Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal became upset with his performance and reprimanded him on stage.The minister also alleged that Daler Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol, while the event organisers reportedly said that the singer was not feeling well. However, the allegation of intoxication has not been independently confirmed.A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the controversy surrounding the well-known singer. 🎤 — Aarv (@Aarv_here10) October 20, 2026

“He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn’t do justice to their art… He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment.”

Mika previously stated that he would quit singing if anyone could prove that Daler consumes alcohol. Anupam Kher also criticised the minister’s reaction, explaining that Daler had not been keeping well for the past two to three years but had honoured his professional commitment. Rajpal Yadav, Badshah and Kapil Sharma were among the other celebrities who publicly supported the singer.