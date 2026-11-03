Olivia Rodrigo announces first original Christmas song, reveals release date and music video guests

Olivia Rodrigo is preparing to add a new song to the Christmas music collection this year. The 23-year-old singer has announced her first original Christmas single, titled “take me home (4 christmas),” which is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, November 5.

The announcement was made on Monday, November 2, with Olivia also revealing that the song will be accompanied by an official music video. The video will feature two familiar faces from television and comedy, Cynthia Nixon and Ben Marshall.

The release marks a new step in Olivia’s music career, as she has performed holiday songs in the past but has not previously released an original Christmas track.

Cynthia Nixon and Ben Marshall to feature in music video

Cynthia Nixon, known for her role in Sex and the City and its follow-up series And Just Like That, will appear in the upcoming music video. She will be joined by comedian Ben Marshall, who is known for his work on Saturday Night Live.

The music video will be released alongside the single on November 5 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

The song has been co-written by Olivia Rodrigo, her longtime collaborator Dan Nigro and songwriter Amy Allen. Nigro has also produced the track.

Fans will also have the option of purchasing physical editions of the single. A limited-edition 7-inch vinyl and cassette are available for pre-order through Olivia’s official online store. The vinyl will also be available at Target stores from Friday, November 6.

Olivia Rodrigo continues The Unraveled Tour

The Christmas release comes shortly after Olivia collaborated with Chappell Roan on a remix of “expectations”, which arrived in October. The two singers also appeared together in the accompanying music video, which featured David Byrne as a game show host.

Meanwhile, Olivia continues her The Unraveled Tour, supporting her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The tour is scheduled to continue through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, with performances planned in cities including Los Angeles and New York City.

With her first original Christmas single arriving on November 5, Olivia is adding a seasonal release to a year that has already included new music and live performances.