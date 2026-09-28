The Patient Zero video has been released, bringing together elements of gothic horror, true crime and psychological suspense in a story centred on a relationship that has lost its warmth. The creator behind the video shared details about the experience of working with Dakota Johnson, Colin and Cara Delevingne, along with the creative ideas that shaped the project.

The creator described working with Chive as a dream come true and said the experience offered an opportunity to learn by watching his creative process. Dakota Johnson and Colin were thanked for trusting the team with their time, ideas and talent. The creator also shared a lighthearted memory of matching outfits with a friend throughout the shoot, describing it as a new and enjoyable experience.

Colin’s performance as a villain was another highlight of the experience. The creator said that seeing him work up close made the performance even more impressive, while also describing him as a kind and welcoming person. Cara Delevingne was thanked for taking on the role of the other woman in the story.

The Patient Zero video draws inspiration from several genres, including gothic ghost stories, true crime and psychological thrillers. The creator explained that the project offered a chance to explore these interests in a setting that had not been used much in previous work.

The house featured in the video plays an important role in the storytelling. It serves as a symbol of a relationship that has grown cold and slowly fallen apart. Production designer Ethan Tobman was credited with helping bring this atmosphere to life through the visual design of the setting.

Editor Chancler was also praised for his work on the project. The creator expressed gratitude to the MTV Video Music Awards for giving the video its world premiere at an event known for celebrating music videos.

The release brings together a mix of cinematic influences, visual storytelling and performances, with the house and its atmosphere reflecting the emotional distance at the heart of the narrative.

The creator ended the message by thanking everyone involved and expressing affection for the audience