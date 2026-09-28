British singer RAYE made her solo performance debut at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, where she performed a medley of “I Will Overcome” and her breakout hit “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”. Her performance brought together softer musical moments and high energy pop, while her stage presentation added a theatrical touch to the show.

RAYE performed barefoot, continuing a style that has become familiar to audiences. During the performance, she also included a nod to “Funkytown” and featured a spoken interlude from her grandmother about love. The combination gave the performance a personal element while allowing RAYE to move between different musical and visual styles on stage.

The singer was also nominated for Song of the Year at the 2026 VMAs. Her appearance at the ceremony came during a notable period in her career following her success at the BRIT Awards, where she has won 7 awards.

RAYE’s solo performance was followed by another appearance during the ceremony as she joined a tribute to the late George Michael. The tribute brought together artists to celebrate the singer’s contribution to music and his lasting influence.

For her main performance, RAYE combined live strings with a more energetic pop arrangement. “I Will Overcome” provided a more intimate opening before the performance moved into “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”, one of the songs that helped introduce her music to a wider audience.

Raye performing a medley of “I Will Overcome.” and “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/AUe7woMTA2 — RAYE Updates (@RayeUpdate) September 28, 2026

The 2026 VMAs appearance also marked another major live television moment for RAYE, who has increasingly become known for combining different musical influences in her performances. Her set at the awards show brought together her songwriting, live vocals and theatrical presentation in one performance.

The singer’s appearance was part of a wider night of performances and tributes at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Along with her solo debut and George Michael tribute appearance, RAYE’s presence at the ceremony highlighted another major stage moment in her career.