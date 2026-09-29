Amazon Music and Shakira have announced a global livestream of the singer’s upcoming Madrid concert, marking the first time her full concert will be streamed worldwide. Titled Amazon Music Presents: Shakira Live from Madrid, the event will take place during the final stop of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at her ES Latina European Residency in Madrid. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 3 in Madrid and will be available to viewers in India from 12:15 AM IST on October 4.

Fans will be able to watch the performance through the Amazon Music India app, Prime Video, the Amazon Music app on Fire TV and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The livestream will not require a subscription, allowing viewers to watch the concert through the listed platforms.

The Madrid livestream is part of The Women Shaping Latin Music, the 2026 edition of Amazon Music’s Music Connects Us celebration. The initiative focuses on women who have contributed to Latin music, those currently shaping the industry and the next generation of artists.

The concert comes as Shakira reaches the final stage of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. The tour is connected to her recent music and a period of personal change, with the singer exploring themes of resilience and moving forward. The album and its message have also become an important part of her performances during the tour.

“The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has become more than I could ever have imagined, and I am so proud of it. I’m so excited to take it even further by sharing this special evening with fans around the world, together with Amazon Music,” said Shakira.

The Madrid celebration will also include El Museo Shakira by Amazon Music, an interactive experience featuring Alexa+. Visitors can explore different parts of Shakira’s career, including her music, fashion, cultural work and social impact.

Other initiatives at the event include Las Mujeres Facturan Con Amazon Music and Las Mujeres Ayudan Con Amazon Music, along with a space highlighting local Latina owned businesses and AWS Entrena Latinas.