Singer Shilpa Rao’s performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai on October 24 ended unexpectedly after her microphone was cut off. The incident sparked criticism from fans and members of the music industry, with many questioning how the situation was handled. Following the backlash, the festival organisers issued an apology, explaining that scheduling delays, venue curfew restrictions and local guidelines led to the sudden interruption.

Shilpa Rao reacts after her performance is stopped

Shilpa Rao expressed her disappointment on social media, sharing that a piece of her heart broke following the incident. Videos from the event showed the audience cheering for the singer even after her performance was interrupted.

The All India Cine Workers Association also condemned the incident, raising concerns about the treatment of performers at live events. Several fans questioned why the organisers could not manage the schedule in a way that allowed the singer to complete her performance.

Imagine having the nerve to cut Shilpa Rao’s mic while she’s performing just so you can sing? Pure clown behavior. 🤡 When will people learn basic respect for artists and civic sense? Absolutely fuming. 😡 #ShilpaRao https://t.co/uhtIeRAoRt — Sonel (@allthingzabsurd) October 25, 2026

Organisers explain why the microphone was cut off

Responding to the criticism, the Bollywood Music Project organisers apologised and cited delays in the festival schedule, venue curfew restrictions and local guidelines as reasons behind the decision.

Singer Himesh Reshammiya reportedly faced a similar microphone cutoff during the festival. However, he continued interacting with the audience despite the interruption.

The incidents have raised questions about event planning and how organisers communicate with artists when performances are affected by time restrictions.

Kutle Khan’s manager makes a different claim

Amid the controversy, Kutle Khan’s manager presented another account of what happened during the festival. According to the manager, the event was already running 45 minutes behind schedule, and Shilpa Rao had interrupted Kutle Khan’s set.

This claim has added another angle to the discussion surrounding the incident. However, the different accounts highlight the scheduling problems that affected the festival.

Fans question the handling of live performances

The controversy has led to wider discussion about the responsibility of event organisers towards performers and audiences.

While venue restrictions and local rules must be followed, fans have questioned whether better planning and communication could have prevented the situation.

Shilpa Rao’s interrupted performance has brought attention to the challenges of managing large music festivals, particularly when multiple artists are scheduled to perform within a limited time.