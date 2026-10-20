A performance at the opening of Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘Signed to God World Tour’ has sparked a debate about child welfare after a toddler was seen copying some of the late singer’s signature gestures. The show took place at Scotiabank Arena on October 9. The incident has drawn attention online, with people expressing different views about the child’s actions and the influence of what children see around them.

Advocate files complaint in Mansa

On October 17, advocate Navkiran Singh filed a complaint in Punjab’s Mansa district, raising concerns about the toddler’s welfare and the possibility of children becoming familiar with gestures associated with gun violence. According to the complaint, the child performed his brother’s signature thigh slap before making hand gestures and sounds that appeared to imitate gunfire.

The advocate has called for an inquiry under the Juvenile Justice Act and has also sought parental counselling. The complaint has brought the focus onto the responsibility of adults to ensure that children are protected and are not exposed to behaviour that could affect their understanding of violence.

The incident took place during a show featuring a hologram of Sidhu Moosewala, who continues to be remembered by fans through tributes and music releases following his death.

Social media reactions remain divided

The toddler’s actions have led to mixed reactions on social media. Some users have expressed concern that the child was being treated as a ‘showpiece’ and questioned whether adults were paying enough attention to his welfare. Others have defended the gestures as innocent play, arguing that young children often copy movements and sounds they see around them without understanding their meaning.

There has also been support for the suggestion that the family could benefit from counselling, with some people stressing the importance of guiding children rather than blaming them for behaviour they may not fully understand.

The debate has raised wider questions about how children learn by watching adults, public performances and online content. However, the complaint itself does not establish that the child has been harmed or that any offence has taken place.

No detailed response mentioned

A complaint has been filed against Sidhu Moosewala’s parents after his 2-year-old brother, “Chhota Sidhu,” was seen making gun gestures at a Toronto concert. Advocate Navkiran Singh has sought parental counselling over concerns for the child’s development https://t.co/1g7o8LSsBS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 19, 2026

The information available about the complaint does not include a detailed response from the child’s family or representatives. Any inquiry would need to establish the circumstances of the incident and consider the child’s welfare before drawing conclusions.

Meanwhile, tributes to Sidhu Moosewala continue, with his posthumous track ‘Kaali Hoodie’ also attracting attention online. The latest controversy has shifted part of the discussion from the tribute show itself to the need to handle children’s behaviour with care and sensitivity.