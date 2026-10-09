Talwiinder teams up with Kidjaywest for Mangda Wapis Kyun, a song about exes coming back

After introducing his upcoming EP with ‘Assay Passay’, Talwiinder has released his second track, ‘Mangda Wapis Kyun’, from ‘Paiinted Feeliings’. Released on October 8, 2026, the song features Kidjaywest and explores the complicated emotions that arise when someone who once walked away tries to return. The track looks at the different reasons behind such a decision, whether a person regrets their actions, genuinely misses their former partner or struggles to accept that the other person has moved on.

Written and performed by Talwiinder, ‘Mangda Wapis Kyun’ presents two sides of the same conversation. Kidjaywest’s rap explores the boy’s perspective, while Talwiinder writes from the girl’s point of view. Together, their performances capture the uncertainty and frustration that can come with an unexpected return from someone in the past. At the centre of the song is a question many people may recognise: why does someone want to come back after choosing to leave?

Talwiinder also sees the track as a song for women who have experienced this situation. He shares, “I think we’ve all seen that person who comes back once they realise they messed up. Sometimes they genuinely miss you, and sometimes it’s just a habit of wanting what they can’t have anymore. I wanted to make a song for the girls who have already moved on and don’t need to explain themselves again. If he comes back, play this for him.”

The collaboration also began during a road trip that gave the artists time to work on music together. Recalling how the song came together, Talwiinder said, “Mangda Wapis Kyun came together during an eight-hour road trip with Kidjaywest in Yucca Valley. We were just making music and talking, and somewhere along the way this idea came together. It started with back and forth between two people and that’s what the song eventually became – both sides of the same story, with both voices getting their own space”.

With ‘Paiinted Feeliings’, Talwiinder continues to explore emotions that often remain unspoken. While ‘Assay Passay’ looked at the world around us and its influence on who we become, ‘Mangda Wapis Kyun’ turns towards personal relationships and the questions that surface when someone from the past tries to return. The two releases offer different perspectives on the feelings and experiences that shape everyday life.