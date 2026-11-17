Tamil music has achieved a historic milestone on the global stage. Varuvaaiy, a contemporary interpretation of a devotional poem by celebrated Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, has earned a nomination at the 69th Grammy Awards, becoming the first Tamil song to receive this recognition.

Composed by Devan Ekambaram and featuring vocalist Susha, the song is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category. The recognition marks a proud moment for independent Indian musicians and regional music.

A Century Old Poem Finds A New Voice

Inspired by Bharati’s devotional poetry dedicated to Lord Krishna, Varuvaaiy brings a century old literary work into a contemporary musical setting. The composition blends India’s musical heritage with modern influences, introducing a timeless Tamil creation to a global audience.

A Milestone For Indian Regional Music

The nomination is a reminder that Indian music extends far beyond mainstream film soundtracks. From Tamil and Carnatic traditions to other regional musical forms, India’s rich musical heritage has enormous international potential.

Whether or not Varuvaaiy wins the Grammy on February 7, 2027, its nomination has already created history. For Tamil music and independent Indian artists, this is a moment worth celebrating.