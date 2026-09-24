Taylor Swift is extending The Life of a Showgirl with a new expanded edition titled The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. The 2025 album will get 4 additional tracks, with the new version scheduled to arrive on Friday, September 25. The four songs are “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.” They will be added to the album as tracks 13 through 16.

Swift shared the announcement after previously revealing “Patient Zero”. She explained that the new songs were created after she travelled to Sweden to celebrate the success of The Life of a Showgirl with producers Max Martin and Shellback. The three worked together on the original album as well. According to Swift, the trip turned into another recording session, resulting in the four new songs.

“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history. I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made.”

The expanded edition gives fans four new songs instead of simply releasing “Patient Zero” as a standalone track. The additional songs are now part of the 16 track version of the album. The official Taylor Swift store has also listed The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore for pre order.

The announcement has also renewed attention around the album and its songs, with fans discussing the newly revealed titles online. “Cleveland!” has received particular attention because of its possible connection to Travis Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights.

The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore will be released on September 25, giving Swift’s 2025 album four additional tracks and extending its tracklist to 16 songs.