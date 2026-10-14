Taylor Swift has shared additional behind the scenes footage from the making of her Patient Zero music video, offering fans a closer look at what happened during the shoot. Released on Spotify on October 13, the clips feature the singer spending time with Travis Kelce on set. The footage captures several affectionate moments between the two, including warm embraces and relaxed interactions, which have attracted attention from fans online.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share affectionate moments on set

The newly released clips show Swift and Kelce enjoying each other’s company while the music video was being filmed. The couple can be seen sharing cosy hugs and spending time together between takes, giving viewers a glimpse of their interactions away from the main video.

Fans were quick to react to the footage, with some describing the pair as ‘cuties on set’. Others pointed out how comfortable and relaxed Swift appeared around Kelce. The videos also drew attention amid recent online discussions surrounding the football star, although the clips themselves do not directly address those conversations.

Apart from the couple’s interactions, the additional footage offers viewers a look at Swift’s involvement in directing the music video and the work that went into bringing its visual concept to life.

❤️ | Taylor Swift and her husband Travis Kelce on the set of the “Patient Zero” music video. https://t.co/DkNVh65y3T — The Swift Times (@TimesSwift) October 13, 2026

More about Taylor Swift’s Patient Zero music video

The gothic themed Patient Zero music video premiered at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Directed by Swift herself, the project features appearances by Hollywood actors Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

The video was shot by cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, whose involvement added another notable name to the production team.

The newly shared Spotify footage provides additional material from the shoot, allowing audiences to see moments that were not part of the original music video.

While the main video focuses on its gothic visual style and storytelling, the behind the scenes clips have drawn attention for their more personal moments, particularly those featuring Swift and Kelce.