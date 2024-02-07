Bharti Singh requests 'Dance Deewane' makers to rope in Haarsh Limbachiyaa, son Gola

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Comedian and host of ‘Dance Deewane’, Bharti Singh has playfully requested the makers of the show to rope in her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and their son Gola, given that the theme of the season is ‘Aapke Parivaar Se Humare Parivaar Tak’.

As the host, the laughter queen Bharti ensures a delightful and entertaining experience for viewers.

Bharti said: “Abhi toh manage ho rha hai, mera beta currently ghar par nanny ki dekharekh mein hai. Jahaan tak Haarsh ki baat hai, main abhi tak sure nahin hoon, lekin mujhe ummeed hai ki woh iss show mein shaamil honge and it would be a lot of fun. (Right now everything is being managed, my son is currently at home under the care of his nanny. Talking about Harsh, I am not sure yet, but I hope he will be included in this show).”

“I would request the Dance Deewane makers and Colors team to invite Harsh and Gola on the set. When a full dancing family is here then why not my family should be a part of this show.”

The show features Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty as the judges.

‘Dance Deewane’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

sp/dan