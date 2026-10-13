Netflix has released the trailer for A Dog’s Perfect Christmas, one of four original Christmas movies the streaming platform plans to release during the holiday season. The film stars Dennis Quaid in a family story that combines Christmas celebrations with personal struggles and the bond between people and their pets.

The story follows a family going through a difficult time. As Christmas approaches, a teenager, her grandfather and his loyal basset hound try to keep the household together. Their efforts form the centre of the film, which looks at how family relationships can be tested during challenging times and how a pet can become an important source of comfort.

Dennis Quaid leads the Christmas film’s cast

Alongside Dennis Quaid, the cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jennifer Tilly and Mary Steenburgen. Thomas Haden Church also joins the film as the voice of Winstead, the basset hound who plays a key role in the story.

The film brings together family drama and the familiar setting of Christmas, with the dog at the centre of the family’s attempt to deal with its problems. Rather than focusing only on the celebrations, the story follows the characters as they try to hold their household together during a difficult period.

The trailer offers an introduction to the characters and the challenges they face. Further details about the full storyline have not been provided in the available announcement.

Inspired by the author of A Dog’s Purpose

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas is inspired by a book written by the author behind A Dog’s Purpose, A Dog’s Way Home and A Dog’s Journey. These titles are known for stories that explore the relationship between humans and dogs, making the connection between the family and Winstead an important part of the new film’s premise.

The new movie continues to explore the role pets can play in people’s lives, particularly when families are dealing with difficult situations. Its Christmas setting adds another layer to a story about family bonds, loyalty and finding ways to move forward.

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas release date

Netflix will release A Dog’s Perfect Christmas for streaming on November 4. It is the first of four original Christmas movies announced for the platform’s holiday season.

The film brings together a familiar holiday setting, a family facing difficulties and a loyal dog whose presence could help change the situation. Viewers can watch the trailer ahead of the movie’s arrival on Netflix.