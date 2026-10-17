Netflix has released the teaser for its upcoming series Akka, featuring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in leading roles. The teaser was unveiled today to mark Keerthy Suresh’s birthday, giving audiences their first look at the two central characters and the fictional kingdom of Pernuru. Set in the 1980s, the series follows a world where women have held power for generations, building their own system of leadership, traditions and rules.

Keerthy Suresh plays Bhavani, while Radhika Apte takes on the role of Rudra. Both characters appear to be powerful figures in Pernuru, where personal rivalries and changing relationships threaten the existing balance of power. The teaser introduces the atmosphere of the kingdom without revealing too many details about the main conflict.

A kingdom where women hold the power

Unlike traditional gangster stories that largely focus on powerful male characters, Akka places women at the centre of its narrative. Pernuru is presented as a kingdom that has been built, governed and protected by women across generations. However, maintaining that control comes with its own challenges.

The story explores how traditions influence decisions, how rivalries develop and what happens when established power structures begin to change. Bhavani and Rudra are expected to play important roles in this struggle, although the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear from the teaser.

The 1980s setting also provides the background for a fictional world with its own customs, social structure and conflicts.

Akka release date and production details

Produced by YRF Entertainment, Akka marks the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who has also written the series. The project brings together Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in a gangster drama that approaches power and leadership through female characters.

The teaser serves as an introduction to Pernuru and its central players, while further details about the storyline are yet to be revealed.

Akka is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 30.