Netflix has released the trailer of Akka, a gangster drama starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte. Set in the kingdom of Pernuru, the series follows two powerful women whose rivalry threatens to disturb a long established order. Produced by YRF Entertainment and written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the show explores power, loyalty, family ties and revenge. Akka is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 30.

Akka trailer introduces the kingdom of Pernuru

The trailer offers a glimpse into Pernuru, a kingdom shaped by powerful families and traditions passed down through generations. Women hold positions of authority and take an active role in protecting their territory and influence. However, the system that has kept the kingdom stable for years faces a serious challenge when an outsider threatens its established legacy.

As tensions rise, old conflicts return and relationships are put to the test. The trailer suggests that maintaining control over the kingdom will not be easy, with competing interests and personal ambitions threatening to change the balance of power. The story centres on the struggle to protect a legacy while dealing with the consequences of rivalry and revenge.

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte lead the rivalry

At the centre of Akka are Bhavani, played by Keerthy Suresh, and Rudra, portrayed by Radhika Apte. The two women have different ambitions and beliefs, setting the stage for a conflict that could affect the future of Pernuru. Their rivalry forms the central thread of the series as both attempt to protect their positions and what they believe belongs to them.

The show also features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar, among others. Their characters are part of the larger world surrounding the kingdom and its powerful families.

Akka marks another Netflix and YRF collaboration

Akka is the latest project to come from the partnership between Netflix and YRF Entertainment. Their previous collaborations include The Romantics, The Railway Men, Maharaj and Mandala Murders.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30. Its story combines a gangster drama with a conflict over family legacy, presenting a world where authority, loyalty and personal ambitions shape the fight for control.

“Gaddi pe baithne wale ko kehte hai ‘Akka!’”