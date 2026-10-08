Aneet Padda’s preparation for Hunkkaar: The Roar has come into focus with a raw workshop video showing the actor working on one of the series’ most emotionally demanding scenes. In the footage, Padda can be seen working with acting coach Rachit Singh on an intense monologue for her character Meenu Rawat, a 17 year old girl who accuses a spiritual leader of assault.

The workshop gives a glimpse into the process behind the scene and shows how much preparation went into understanding Meenu’s emotional state. Rather than presenting only the final performance, the footage focuses on the work done before filming. The raw nature of the video has also attracted attention from viewers, with many praising Padda’s ability to bring emotion and seriousness to the character.

Karan D Kapadia talks about the scene

Director Karan D Kapadia has also spoken about how the scene developed during the preparation process. According to the filmmaker, the monologue grew organically through the acting sessions between Padda and her coach. The workshop therefore became an important part of shaping how Meenu’s emotions would be presented on screen.

The character is placed in a difficult situation, and the monologue requires Padda to communicate fear, anger and vulnerability without making the performance feel exaggerated. The workshop footage offers viewers an idea of how the actor approached those emotions before stepping in front of the camera.

Aneet Padda’s journey to Hunkkaar

Born in 2002 in Amritsar, Aneet Padda has appeared in projects including Big Girls Don’t Cry and Saiyaara. Her role in Hunkkaar now gives her an opportunity to take on a more serious and emotionally demanding character.

The series also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Raghubir Yadav and is streaming on JioHotstar. Padda’s portrayal of Meenu Rawat has drawn attention because of the difficult subject surrounding the character and the restrained approach seen in the workshop footage.

The behind the scenes video has also led some fans to compare Padda’s potential with established performers such as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. While such comparisons remain opinions from viewers, the workshop footage highlights the effort involved in building her performance and understanding the character before filming.