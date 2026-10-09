Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The Hindi action drama brings back Shivam Pandit, one of the actor’s memorable characters, nearly two decades after the original Awarapan became known for its emotional story, troubled protagonist and popular music.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 continues Shivam’s journey while introducing new challenges in his life. The film combines action, romance and drama against the backdrop of the criminal underworld, while retaining the emotional themes and musical elements associated with the original film, which was directed by Mohit Suri.

The story follows Shivam Pandit as he lives in isolation in a remote village in Rajasthan, mourning his beloved and struggling with guilt over his past. Having distanced himself from crime, he questions the purpose of his life and appears resigned to remaining alone. However, an unexpected bond gives him a reason to care for someone again and consider the possibility of a different future.

His attempt to leave the past behind does not last long. Shivam is drawn into a cartel war in Bangkok, forcing him to return to the violent world he had tried to escape. As betrayal and danger surround him, an unexpected opportunity for love complicates his journey. He also finds himself responsible for people whose lives have become closely connected to his own.

The story places Shivam at a crossroads, forcing him to confront his earlier decisions and decide what he is prepared to fight for. The sequel combines his personal struggles with action driven by the criminal underworld.

Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the film features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

With its return to Shivam Pandit’s story, Awarapan 2 revisits a character associated with the original film while taking his journey in a new direction. Following its theatrical release, the film is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.