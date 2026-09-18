Bakaiti Season 2 trailer: The Kataria family is back with double the chaos

ZEE5 has unveiled the trailer of Bakaiti Season 2, with the new season set to premiere exclusively on the platform on 25th September 2026. The series returns with the Kataria family and their familiar mix of everyday arguments, emotional moments and middle class family problems. After the first season connected with viewers through its simple and relatable story, the second season moves the family into a new phase filled with fresh problems and changing relationships.

Set in the familiar surroundings of old Ghaziabad, Bakaiti Season 2 brings the Katarias together once again. However, this time the family situation becomes more complicated when two Kataria families end up living under the same roof. Almost a year after the events of the first season, an unexpected situation brings Ajay, Alka and Aman back to Kataria Kutir. What starts as a temporary living arrangement soon creates tension between family members as different opinions, old issues and personal disagreements come to the surface.

The trailer also points towards a more serious side to the family story. Along with the usual arguments and humour, the Katarias have to deal with financial pressure, relationship problems and Nanaji’s declining memory. The possible redevelopment of Kataria Kutir adds another major problem to the story. The house is not just a property for the family, but also represents years of memories and emotional connections. This makes the question of its future more personal for everyone involved.

At the centre of the family chaos is Sanjay Kataria, who finds himself trying to handle one problem after another while keeping the situation from getting worse. The story looks at how different family members deal with their ambitions, insecurities, relationships and ideas about home.

Produced by Dice Media and directed by Samar Iqbal, Bakaiti Season 2 brings back Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla as the core Kataria family. Devishi Madan, Ritwik Nambiar and Ashok Chavan also return to the ensemble. The new season continues to explore the everyday experiences that can bring families closer while also creating conflict. At its heart, the story asks whether a home is simply a place or the people and memories connected to it.