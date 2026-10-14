Fox has released a full length trailer for its upcoming Baywatch reboot, offering a look at the action, relationships and dangerous rescue missions that will shape the new series. Rather than completely changing the original show’s formula, the reboot brings back its familiar mix of lifeguards, beach emergencies and personal drama. Stephen Amell leads the cast as Hobie Buchannon, a character connected to the legacy of the original series.

The trailer uses the original show’s theme song, “I’m Always Here,” while showing the lifeguards dealing with a series of emergencies. These include a small plane crash, a wildfire in the hills near the beach and an exploding lifeguard tower. Alongside the rescue sequences, the footage also hints at tensions and complicated relationships among members of the team.

Stephen Amell leads the new Baywatch cast

Amell plays Hobie Buchannon, who leads the lifeguard team in the new series. The cast also includes Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck and Brooks Nader.

Livvy Dunne and David Chokachi are set to appear in recurring roles. Chokachi’s involvement also connects the new series to the original Baywatch, in which he was a regular cast member.

The trailer’s approach appears to follow the elements that made the original show widely recognisable, combining attractive beachside characters with dangerous rescues and stories about their personal lives. The new series aims to introduce these familiar elements to a different generation of viewers while retaining the tone associated with the original.

Where is the Baywatch reboot being filmed?

The series is filming at Venice Beach and other locations across Los Angeles. The setting remains central to the show’s identity, with the coastline providing the backdrop for the lifeguards’ work and personal lives.

Fox Entertainment Studios and Fremantle are producing the reboot. Matt Nix, known for Burn Notice, serves as an executive producer alongside McG, who also directed the series premiere. Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz are also executive producers.

When will Baywatch premiere?

The new Baywatch series is scheduled to premiere on Fox in January. The full length trailer provides the first extended look at the reboot’s approach, combining familiar music and beachside rescues with new characters and larger emergencies.