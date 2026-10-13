The trailer for Being Heumann, the upcoming film directed by Sian Heder, has been released, bringing attention to a historic disability rights protest in the United States. Heder previously directed CODA, which won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Screenplay. Her new film stars Ruth Madeley as a young disabled woman who becomes part of a movement demanding action from the government. Mark Ruffalo also features in the film as a government official, while the cast includes Dylan O’Brien, Rob Delaney and Daniel Durant, who appeared in CODA.

Being Heumann tells the story of a historic protest

Set in 1977, Being Heumann follows a young disabled woman and a group of activists who decide they have waited long enough for change. What begins as an impulsive act develops into the longest occupation of a federal building in American history. Hundreds of people take over government offices and refuse to leave until the official standing in their way responds to their demands.

The story follows the people behind the protest as they face the challenges of leading a movement without a clear path forward. It explores how a group of people from different backgrounds come together to demand change and challenge the systems that affect their lives.

The film focuses on the protest and the people who helped turn it into a major moment in the fight for disability rights. It also brings attention to the role disabled people played in demanding greater recognition and action from the authorities.

Ruth Madeley leads a diverse cast

Madeley stars in the lead role, with Ruffalo playing the government official at the centre of the conflict. The cast also includes Madeline Delp, Dylan O’Brien, Rob Delaney and Daniel Durant. The film features an ensemble that is described as including the largest assortment of Disabled actors ever.

Heder’s previous film, CODA, received major recognition at the Academy Awards. Her return with Being Heumann has drawn attention, particularly because of the film’s historical subject and its focus on disability rights.

Ruth Madeley enters the Oscar conversation

Madeley is also attracting attention in early Oscar predictions. According to Kalshi’s predictions cited in the report, she is currently ranked 7th among possible nominees for Best Actress. This ranking reflects current predictions and does not confirm an eventual nomination.

Madeley and Rob Delaney joined Heder at the BFI London Film Festival on Monday, October 12, for the film’s UK premiere. The trailer and premiere have brought the film into the awards conversation ahead of its wider release.