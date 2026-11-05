Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora Season 2 gets Netflix premiere date, Titu Mama returns with family drama

Bhuvan Bam is bringing back his popular BB Ki Vines universe with the second season of Dhindora. The new season will premiere on Netflix on November 20, marking the return of Titu Mama and several familiar characters. Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, the series continues the comedy and family drama that made its first season popular among viewers.

The upcoming season will focus on Titu Mama’s latest problems, including an ₹11 crore loss and complicated family relationships. This time, his efforts to improve his relationship with his in laws lead to a fresh set of troubles. As expected, his attempts to settle family matters are likely to create more confusion and comic situations.

Titu Mama returns with new family troubles

Dhindora Season 2 will bring back the humour and unusual situations associated with the BB Ki Vines universe. The story places Titu Mama at the centre of the action as he tries to deal with financial problems while managing his relationships with his in laws.

The new season will also feature the return of popular characters from the earlier instalment. With family disagreements, unexpected situations and Titu Mama’s familiar behaviour, the series continues to explore comedy through everyday relationships.

The makers have described the new instalment as a Bollywood style comedy drama that combines humour with family emotions. The story will also explore how Titu Mama handles the consequences of his decisions.

Bhuvan Bam takes Dhindora to a global audience

The first season of Dhindora marked an important step in Bhuvan Bam’s journey from creating short online comedy videos to developing a fictional universe with multiple characters and connected storylines.

Known for playing several characters in his BB Ki Vines videos, Bhuvan expanded that format into a longer series with Dhindora. The show allowed audiences to follow these characters through a continuous story rather than individual comedy sketches.

With Season 2, Bhuvan continues the same creative approach while bringing the series to Netflix. The new season is expected to reach audiences beyond its original online fan base.

Dhindora Season 2 premieres on November 20, exclusively on Netflix. As the makers put it, “Naya season, naya manch, aur Titu Mama ki phir se shaamat aane wali hai!”