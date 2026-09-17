Bhuvan Bam shares emotional note after Salman Khan watches The Revolutionaries

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently watched Prime Video’s historical series The Revolutionaries with actor Bhuvan Bam and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani at his Mumbai residence, Galaxy. The series premiered on September 11 and has been receiving attention for its story set during India’s freedom struggle. Directed and created by Nikkhil Advani, the show stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead roles.

On Tuesday, Salman Khan shared a video clip on his Instagram stories showing glimpses of the evening, where he was seen watching the series with Bhuvan and Nikkhil. The actor also gave the show a shoutout through the post. Bhuvan later shared photographs from the gathering on Instagram and expressed his gratitude towards Salman for supporting the project.

Sharing the pictures, Bhuvan wrote, “Revolutionaries dil mein aate hain, dimaag mein nahi. Watched the show with @beingsalmankhan at his house. A huge thank you to our captain @nikkhiladvani for trusting me with this project and taking The Revolutionaries all the way to Galaxy. Quite literally. Watch now if you haven’t!” In another Instagram story, Bhuvan added, “Love you legend.”

The Revolutionaries is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. The period drama focuses on the lesser-known armed resistance mounted by young Indian revolutionaries during British rule. Along with Bhuvan, Rohit, Pratibha and Gurfateh, the cast includes Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in important roles.

The story follows four revolutionaries: Rash Behari Bose, played by Bhuvan Bam, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, played by Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Lahiri, played by Pratibha Ranta, and Bagha Jatin, played by Gurfateh Pirzada. Their efforts to fight British rule bring them into conflict with General Dyer, portrayed by Jason Shah.

The series explores themes of friendship, courage, sacrifice and the determination of young Indians who risked their lives for independence. It presents a period of history through the experiences of individuals who believed in a free India, even when they could not be certain they would live to see it.

The Revolutionaries premiered on Prime Video on September 11.