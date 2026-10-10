Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for Bloodaxe, a historical drama from Michael Hirst, the creator of the popular series Vikings. The streaming platform also confirmed that the series will premiere on January 20, 2027. The announcement was made at New York Comic Con on October 9, where a panel introduced audiences to the world of the upcoming show. The series has already been renewed for a second season, even before its first season arrives.

Set in 10th century Norway, Bloodaxe tells the story of Erik Bloodaxe, one of the best known Viking warlords in history, and his wife, Gunnhild. The story follows their fight to take control of Norway’s throne at a time when the kingdom is divided by rival rulers, changing alliances and violent betrayals.

What is Bloodaxe about?

The first season follows Erik Bloodaxe and Gunnhild as they try to secure their position in Norway. Their struggle takes place against a backdrop of growing political tension and conflict, as rival Scandinavian kings compete for power.

The story also involves a powerful English ruler, bringing more forces into the struggle for control. With different kingdoms pursuing their own interests, Erik and Gunnhild must face enemies and uncertain loyalties as they attempt to shape Norway’s future.

The series focuses on the power struggles, battles and personal conflicts surrounding the Viking world. Its setting in 10th century Norway provides the background for a story about ambition, leadership and the cost of fighting for a crown.

Bloodaxe release date and episode details

All eight episodes of Season 1 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 20, 2027. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The early renewal for Season 2 means the story is expected to continue beyond its first instalment. However, further details about the second season have not been provided in the announcement.

Who is behind Bloodaxe?

Michael Hirst, known for creating Vikings, serves as executive producer alongside his son, Horatio Hirst. The two are also the showrunners and writers of Bloodaxe.

With its focus on Viking history and the fight for Norway’s throne, the series marks another historical drama from Hirst. Viewers can watch the first season when all eight episodes arrive on Prime Video on January 20, 2027.