Bobby Deol is set to return as Baba Nirala in Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 4, and the latest update has brought the series back into focus. The filming of the new season has officially wrapped up, with the cast and crew coming together to celebrate the completion of the shoot. The upcoming season is expected to premiere on MX Player in 2027.

The team celebrated the shooting wrap on Sunday, November 22. Bobby Deol, director Prakash Jha, Akshay Oberoi, Tridha Choudhury and Nitu Chandra Srivastava were among those who attended the gathering. Prakash Jha had also shared the announcement on his official social media account a day before the celebrations.

Sharing a behind the scenes photograph with Bobby Deol, the filmmaker wrote, “And that’s a wrap on Aashram Season 4! A journey filled with passion, teamwork and unforgettable memories. Here’s to the amazing team behind every frame!” The picture showed the director posing with Bobby after the completion of filming.

What happened at the end of Aashram Season 3?

Bobby Deol plays Baba Nirala, a powerful godman whose influence and growing empire form the centre of the series. The third season ended with a major twist when Baba Nirala was arrested and sent to prison.

Following his arrest, Pammi, played by Aaditi Pohankar, joined hands with his trusted aide Bhopa Swami, portrayed by Chandan Roy Sanyal. The two attempted to take control of Baba Nirala’s empire, leaving several questions about its future. Season 4 is expected to continue from these developments and explore what happens to the characters next.

Bobby Deol’s OTT journey with Aashram

Aashram marked Bobby Deol’s OTT debut in August 2020. His performance as the mysterious and power hungry Baba Nirala brought him renewed attention and was followed by appearances in projects such as Love Hostel and Animal.

The series also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Parinitaa Seth, Sachin Shroff, Nitu Chandra Srivastava, Akshay Oberoi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Pankhuri Gidwani, Preeti, Armaan Parikh, Tanmaay, Disha Jha and Madhvi Bhatt.

The second season premiered in 2020, while Season 3 arrived in June 2022. The second part of Season 3 was released in February 2025 with five episodes. With filming now complete, viewers can expect the next chapter of Baba Nirala’s story in 2027.