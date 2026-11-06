Cameron Diaz turns accidental criminal in Netflix’s ‘Bad Day’ trailer, see what goes wrong

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming action comedy Bad Day, starring Cameron Diaz in the lead role. The film follows a single mother whose attempt to keep a promise to her daughter turns into a day full of unexpected problems. The trailer gives a glimpse of how a series of ordinary situations quickly puts her in trouble, leading to a chain of events that changes the course of her day.

Diaz plays a single mother who is trying to fulfil a small promise she made to her daughter. However, things do not go as planned. Her car gets towed, her bank card stops working and one problem after another makes it difficult for her to complete her task. The situation becomes even more complicated when she appears to hijack a bus and finds herself caught in a series of unusual incidents.

The film combines action and comedy, with the story focusing on how an ordinary day can turn into a difficult experience when everything seems to go wrong at once.

Cameron Diaz plays a mother caught in unexpected trouble

The trailer introduces Diaz’s character as a mother who is determined to keep her word to her daughter. What starts as a simple attempt to complete a promise soon becomes a stressful situation involving financial problems, transport troubles and unexpected encounters.

Diaz is known for films such as Charlie’s Angels and There’s Something About Mary. With Bad Day, she returns in a comedy that also includes action and a series of chaotic situations. The story places her character in circumstances where even simple decisions lead to bigger problems.

Ed O’Neill and Ben Schwartz join the cast

Apart from Cameron Diaz, the film also features Ed O’Neill, Ben Schwartz, Danielle Brooks, Mark Duplass and Rob Corddry. The ensemble cast brings together actors known for their work across comedy, television and films.

Netflix has scheduled the premiere of Bad Day for December 11. The trailer introduces the film’s central situation and shows how Diaz’s character gets caught in a series of problems while trying to keep a promise to her daughter.

The film is an action comedy built around a relatable situation, but the events that follow take the story in an unexpected direction.