Campus Diaries Season 2 trailer : Harsh Beniwal and Ritvik Sahore return with fresh college drama

College life is bringing a fresh set of challenges for the gang of Campus Diaries. Prime Video has released the trailer of Season 2, bringing back Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore and the rest of the cast for another semester filled with friendship, romance and disagreements. The new season of the MX Original series will start streaming for free on November 18, 2026, on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.

Released on Friday, November 13, the trailer shows the students returning to campus for a new academic year. While their reunion brings back familiar jokes and friendships, their personal lives have changed, creating new problems within the group.

Love, heartbreak and changing friendships

Directed by Abhishek Yadav, the second season also features Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli, Salonie Patel and Abhinav Sharma.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the changing relationships between the characters. Abhilash and Sushmita are seen dealing with a different equation, while Sanya and Raghav appear to be getting closer. Sudheer and Priyanka also face fresh developments in their relationship.

Along with romance, the season focuses on arguments, heartbreak and the excitement surrounding preparations for a college festival. As the students make new choices and deal with their personal problems, their friendships are also put to the test.

The central question appears to be whether the group can remain together when their relationships and individual decisions begin affecting everyone around them. The new season explores familiar college experiences, including growing responsibilities, relationship confusion and the difficulty of balancing friendships with personal feelings.

Harsh Beniwal returns as Sudheer

Harsh Beniwal returns as Sudheer, a character who appears to have more responsibilities and relationship issues to handle this season. Speaking about his return, the actor said Sudheer has more to deal with this time, especially when it comes to his responsibilities and feelings for Priyanka.

Produced by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav under the Yellow Montage banner, Campus Diaries Season 2 will begin streaming for free on November 18, 2026.

Apart from Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, the ad-supported service is also available through platforms and devices such as Fire TV, JioTV and Airtel Xstream. The new season brings the college gang back, with their friendships and relationships facing a fresh round of challenges.