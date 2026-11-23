Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal are coming together again for another heist thriller. After the release of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga in 2023, the actors are set to return with its sequel, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2. Netflix has officially announced the film along with its release date of December 17, 2026. Sharad Kelkar will also reprise his role, while Shreya Chaudhary has joined the cast as a new addition.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Ajay Singh, the sequel will introduce a different setting and a new robbery. While the first film revolved around a diamond theft aboard an aircraft, the upcoming instalment will take the story to a cruise ship, where a priceless crown becomes the target of a heist.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 gets a new poster and release date

Netflix announced the sequel through its official Instagram account and shared the first poster. The visual features a bejewelled crown floating in the sea, with a cruise ship visible in the background. The poster offers a glimpse of the new setting and the object at the centre of the story.

The announcement was accompanied by the caption, “Chor phir se nikal ke bhagne wala hai Are you ready? Watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, out 17 December, only on Netflix!”

According to the announcement, the film will feature characters who are former lovers and find themselves caught in a larger game involving deception and unexpected developments. The makers have not revealed further details about the plot.

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar return

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar will return to the sequel, continuing their association with the first film. Shreya Chaudhary is the latest addition to the cast. Ajay Singh, who directed the 2023 thriller, will once again take charge of the direction, with Maddock Films producing the project.

What was Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga about?

The first film followed Neha Grover (Yami Gautam), a flight attendant, and Ankit Sethi (Sunny Kaushal), a businessman facing a financial crisis. Ankit planned to steal diamonds being transported aboard a flight to clear his debts, with Neha becoming part of the plan.

However, an unexpected aircraft hijacking changed everything. What started as a diamond robbery turned into a mystery involving passengers, hijackers and the people behind the operation.

Directed by Ajay Singh, the film was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films. It premiered directly on Netflix on March 24, 2023.

The sequel will now bring a different heist, a new location and the return of familiar characters when it arrives on December 17, 2026.