Chris Pratt returns as James Reece in The Terminal List season 2 trailer

Chris Pratt is returning as Navy SEAL Commander James Reece in the first trailer for season 2 of The Terminal List. The upcoming season will premiere with all 8 episodes on Wednesday, October 21. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Jack Carr and follows Reece as he faces dangerous conspiracies and powerful forces working behind the scenes.

The second season is based on Carr’s follow up novel True Believer. While the first season focused on a psychological revenge story, the new chapter expands the narrative into an international espionage thriller. After completing his personal list of targets, Reece is forced to search for a new purpose while being drawn into another dangerous mission.

Season 2 will take James Reece across several locations, including the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East and Europe. The story will explore a conspiracy stretching from Moscow to Langley, while also connecting to Reece’s own family history. The new mission is expected to challenge him both personally and professionally as he tries to understand the forces operating around him.

Several familiar characters are returning for the new season. The cast includes Raife Hastings, played by Tom Hopper, Katie Buranek, played by Constance Wu, Mohammed Farooq, played by Dar Salim, and Jules Landry, played by Luke Hemsworth. Gabriel Luna joins the series as newcomer Freddy Strain.

The second season also features new cast members including Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Arnold Vosloo, Jeremy Bobb and Shiraz Tzarfati. Their characters are expected to become part of the wider international conspiracy surrounding Reece.

With its expanded locations and larger storyline, The Terminal List season 2 moves beyond the revenge driven approach of the first season and introduces a broader espionage narrative. Chris Pratt will once again lead the series as James Reece when all 8 episodes premiere on October 21.