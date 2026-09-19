Coven Academy trailer: Malina Weissman enters a dangerous world of witches and warlocks

Disney has released the full trailer for Coven Academy, the upcoming supernatural teen drama created by Tim Federle. The series is set to premiere on October 1 on Freeform, followed the next day by its availability on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform On Demand.

The trailer introduces viewers to Briar, played by Malina Weissman, as she begins discovering and learning to control her powers. Set in New Orleans, the series follows a group of teenage witches and warlocks studying at an elite magic boarding school where supernatural abilities play an important role in everyday life.

The trailer is set to Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Brutal” and gives a look at Briar’s difficult adjustment to her new life. Along with learning about her powers, she also finds herself caught in a complicated relationship involving Jake, played by Malachi Barton, and Ollie, played by Louis Thresher.

The story takes place at a school where secrets can have serious consequences. The students are also connected to an older supernatural conflict that threatens their city. As they deal with their powers, friendships and relationships, they must also decide how far they are willing to go to protect themselves and the people around them.

Weissman plays Briar, described as an independent young woman from New York who discovers that she is a witch. Barton plays Jake, a warlock with a magnetic personality and a dangerous side. Jordan Leftwich plays Sasha, an empathetic student who can read minds.

Ora Duplass plays Tegan, a witch with the ability to bend time, while Thresher plays Ollie, a newly turned vampire. Tiffani Thiessen appears as Miss Graves, the head of Coven Academy. Devon Sawa also joins the series as Mr. Cole, a warlock professor.

The recurring cast includes Swayam Bhatia as McKenna, Brendon Tremblay as Alexander, Keegan Connor Tracy as Tamora, BJ Harrison as Agnes and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Teese.

Federle created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Darren Swimmer, Todd Slavkin, Amanda Row and Bronwyn North Reist. Coven Academy is produced by Federle’s Chorus Boy Productions in association with Disney Kids & Family.

The series will premiere on Freeform on October 1, with Disney+, Hulu and Freeform On Demand following on October 2.