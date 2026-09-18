Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke Trailer: Netflix’s new Saudi comedy turns lost fortune into chaos

Netflix is set to bring a new Saudi comedy, Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke, which revolves around a family that suddenly loses its entire fortune. Instead of accepting their new financial situation, the family decides to hide the truth from everyone around them.

The story follows the AlThahabi family as they try to maintain the image of a wealthy and successful household. With their fortune gone, they begin exaggerating their lifestyle and showing off in an attempt to convince others that nothing has changed.

Their decision to keep up appearances soon creates a series of complicated and funny situations. As the family tries harder to protect its image, their attempts to appear wealthy become increasingly difficult to manage. The comedy comes from the gap between the life they are pretending to have and the reality they are trying to hide.

The film looks at the pressure of maintaining appearances and the lengths people can go to when they are afraid of losing their social image. Through the AlThahabi family, the story turns financial trouble into a series of situations involving family relationships, pride and the need to impress others.

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke features an ensemble cast including Rashed Al Shamrani, Ghada AlMulla, Ida AlKusay, Ziyad Alamri, Adwa Bader, Fahad Albutairi and Fayez Bin Jurays.

The Saudi comedy is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 1st. The film will be available to viewers as the streaming platform continues to add more stories from the region to its international catalogue.

At the centre of the story is the contrast between wealth and appearances. The AlThahabi family may no longer have the money they once had, but they are determined to make sure nobody notices. Their decision sets the stage for the comic situations that follow.

The film also explores a familiar social idea through comedy: the pressure to appear successful even when circumstances have changed. By turning that situation into a family story, Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke uses humour to look at pride, social status and the complicated ways people deal with sudden change.

With its Saudi setting and ensemble cast, the film adds another regional comedy to Netflix’s upcoming slate. Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke will begin streaming on October 1st.