Paramount+ has released the trailer and key art for season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection, bringing Michael C. Hall back as Dexter Morgan, the serial killer who secretly targets other killers. The new season will premiere on October 30 and will be available on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan. The series is led by Emmy nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, who continues the story of Dexter as he faces new dangers while trying to manage his complicated personal life.

In season 2, Dexter finds himself caught between two killers. One is an experienced figure with a long history of violence, while the other is a young newcomer whose actions are creating fear across New York in unfamiliar ways. Alongside these threats, Dexter faces an unexpected personal struggle as he deals with a midlife crisis. His son Harrison, played by Jack Alcott, continues his own search for justice, bringing father and son into another difficult chapter of their lives.

Michael C. Hall returns alongside Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar. The upcoming season also introduces several new cast members. Dan Stevens, Emmy winner Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson and Brian Cox join the series in regular roles. Krysten Ritter returns as a guest star, while Gabriel Luna also joins the season in a guest role.

Their characters add new faces to Dexter’s world as the story explores the threats surrounding him and the choices he must make. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios. Its executive producers include Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, along with John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, Tanner Bean and Katrina Mathewson.

The official after show, Dexter: Final Cut, will also return to the Dexter Official YouTube Channel. It premieres on October 31 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, with new episodes released every Saturday. Jamie Chung, who appeared in Dexter: New Blood, returns as host. She will be joined by guests including Scott Reynolds, Desmond Harrington, Gabriel Luna, Jack Dylan Grazer, Marcos Siega and Jack Alcott. The episodes will discuss the events of the series and share behind the scenes details. Meanwhile, season 1 of Dexter: Resurrection is available to stream on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan ahead of the new season’s October 30 premiere.