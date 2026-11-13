Dhindora Season 2 trailer : Bhuvan Bam’s Titu Mama faces Rs 11 crore loss, Sanjeeda Sheikh joins cast

Titu Mama is back with another round of confusion and family drama. Netflix has released the trailer of Dhindora Season 2, bringing Bhuvan Bam back to the popular BB Ki Vines universe. The new season will see Bam returning in several familiar roles, along with a new addition to the family. The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 20.

Bhuvan Bam returns in multiple roles in Dhindora 2

Bhuvan Bam will once again play multiple characters, including Titu Mama, Babloo ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho. This season also introduces Sanjeeda Sheikh to the series. She will play Kavita Mami, the wife of Titu Mama, bringing a new character into the family.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the problems waiting for Titu Mama. This time, he is dealing with a financial loss of Rs 11 crore. With money troubles creating tension, he also decides to improve his relationship with his in-laws.

However, his plan to settle family matters does not go as expected. Instead, his efforts lead to more confusion and unexpected situations. As the story moves forward, Titu Mama finds himself involved in another adventure, with the possibility of finding treasure adding to the mystery.

The trailer focuses on the mix of family relationships, comedy and unexpected situations that form the central part of the series. It also raises a question about whether Titu Mama will finally find the treasure or create even bigger problems for himself.

Dhindora Season 2: Cast, writers and release date

The second season continues the story from the BB Ki Vines universe, with Bhuvan Bam returning as its central performer. Sanjeeda Sheikh’s entry as Kavita Mami is one of the new additions to the cast.

The series has been written by Bhuvan Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey and Anant Dubey. Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Raj have produced the show.

Dhindora Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on November 20. The new season brings back familiar characters while introducing fresh family dynamics and another set of problems for Titu Mama.