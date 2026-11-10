Disney unveils 2026 holiday short film The Invisible Horse, featuring Woody and Elsa cameos

Disney has released its 2026 holiday season short film, A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse, directed by Dougal Wilson, known for Paddington in Peru. The filmmaker has also worked on several award winning commercials and music videos. The new short is available to watch on Disney+ and online.

The film carries the message “make the holidays magic” and tells a story about childhood imagination, friendship and the importance of believing in something even when others do not understand it.

What is Disney’s The Invisible Horse about?

The live action short follows a young boy who wears a cowboy hat and believes he has discovered an invisible horse. However, his unusual claim becomes a reason for his friends at school to make fun of him.

The story takes an unexpected turn as the boy continues his journey with his imaginary companion. What begins as a simple childhood experience gradually develops into a heartfelt story with a festive message.

The short also features special appearances by two familiar Disney characters. Woody from Toy Story and Elsa from Frozen make cameo appearances, bringing together characters from two of the company’s popular animated franchises in a live action setting.

Dougal Wilson directs the film, bringing his experience in filmmaking and commercial storytelling to Disney’s latest holiday project. He previously directed Paddington in Peru, the third film in the popular Paddington series.

Disney continues its annual holiday short film tradition

The Invisible Horse follows Disney’s earlier holiday short films, continuing the company’s recent tradition of releasing special stories around the festive season.

Last year, Disney presented A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever. It was the second holiday short in as many years from Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, following A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus.

With The Invisible Horse, Disney has chosen a story centred on a child’s imagination and the unexpected ways in which the holiday season can bring people together.

The short is now available on Disney+ and online, giving viewers an opportunity to watch the latest addition to Disney’s holiday film collection.